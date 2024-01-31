Lula Fires Brazil Intel Agency No. 2 In Bolsonaro Spying Probe
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has sacked Brazil's deputy intelligence director amid an investigation into alleged illegal espionage also involving one of predecessor Jair Bolsonaro's sons, according to an official bulletin published Tuesday.
Number two intelligence official Alessandro Moretti is a target in a Federal police probe investigating a clandestine government network that allegedly used Israeli spyware FirstMile to illegally eavesdrop on hundreds of politicians and public figures during the Bolsonaro presidency (2019-2022).
Investigators say a group within the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) spied on perceived Bolsonaro opponents, including supreme court justices and the former lower-house speaker.
Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who authorized Monday's raids -- and was himself an alleged target of the espionage -- said police had identified Jair Bolsonaro's son Carlos as part of the "political nucleus" suspected of ordering the illegal spying.
Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right ex-army captain who lost a divisive election to Lula in 2022, condemned the probe as "persecution" the day before when federal officers raided the home and offices of Carlos, who is a Rio de Janeiro city councilor and the second of the ex-president's four sons.
Lula called Bolsonaro's claim "a bunch of nonsense."
"The Brazilian government doesn't give orders to the federal police, much less the courts," the veteran leftist said in an interview with CBN radio.
Carlos Bolsonaro appeared for questioning by federal police Tuesday in Rio, but made no statement to the media. A lawyer for the Bolsonaros said the questioning was in connection with an unrelated case.
Earlier Tuesday, the city councilor posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, of his home, which he said he had found "turned upside down" after the police operation.
Last Thursday, police also raided the home and offices of Bolsonaro's former intelligence chief, Alexandre Ramagem, who is now a federal lawmaker.
There had been speculation Lula could fire top figures at the intelligence agency over the scandal.
Asked if he trusted Abin's current leadership, the president said "you can never be sure."
Lula said he had "great confidence" in Abin director Luiz Fernando Correa, whom he named to the post.
But he had suggested earlier that he would fire Moretti if allegations that he passed information illegally to Ramagem proved true.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From World
-
Pakistani delegation visits Shenzhen, China to promote economic development6 minutes ago
-
US F-16 fighter jet crashes off S. Korea, pilot rescued: Yonhap7 minutes ago
-
Lagos styrofoam, plastics ban brings applause and concern7 minutes ago
-
US could jail foreign officials under new bribery law7 minutes ago
-
Pakistani, other international students embrace Chinese New Year traditions17 minutes ago
-
Biden says he's decided response to Jordan attack47 minutes ago
-
North Korea says it test-fired strategic cruise missile47 minutes ago
-
US snaps back sanctions on Venezuela, which denounces 'blackmail'57 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's pavilion at New York's tourism show captivated visitors: Masood Khan57 minutes ago
-
PSG, Ajax and Hacken squeeze into women's Champions League last eight1 hour ago
-
Biden says he's decided response to Jordan attack1 hour ago
-
Microsoft revenue surges as AI bet delivers1 hour ago