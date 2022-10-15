(@FahadShabbir)

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is the top choice to become the next president of Brazil two weeks ahead of the second round of the presidential race, a poll held by the Datafolha institute showed on Friday.

According to the poll, 49% of Brazilians said they are going to vote for Lula in the runoff, while only 44% of respondents support the reelection of incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazil held the first round of the election on October 2, with the main competition unfolding between Bolsonaro and his Liberal Party, and Lula and his Workers' Party. Lula received 48.4% and Bolsonaro got 43.

2% of the vote. Since none of the candidates managed to get over 50% in the first round of the election, they will confront each other in the runoff on October 30.

Bolsonaro represents the right-wing camp of Brazil's politics and has repeatedly made controversial statements on minorities, women, political opponents, and other groups.

Lula, for his part, was jailed after being charged with corruption and money laundering in a major scandal targeting Petrobras, the country's state oil producer. He was freed and had his political rights reinstated after the Supreme Federal Court ruled that he was tried by a court with no proper jurisdiction. Lula claimed his innocence.