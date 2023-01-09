Lula Orders Use of Federal Forces to Restore Order in Brasilia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital.

On Sunday, Brazilian media reported that supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro seized the Congress building in Brazil's capital, with police dispersing them with gas and noise grenades. Protesters also attacked Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, as well as the Supreme Court building.

Lula, who is currently in Sao Paulo, decreed "federal intervention in the Federal District until January 31, 2023" with the aim of "putting an end to the serious compromise to public order in the State of the Federal District, marked by acts of violence and invasion of public buildings."

Lula told journalists that the Sunday riots in Brasilia were "barbaric" and promised to find and punish those responsible, as well as those who financed the unrest.