Lula Says Political Division in US 'Much More' Serious Than in Brazil

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The United States is more divided or as politically divided as Brazil, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday ahead of his scheduled meeting with US President Joe Biden.

"Here (in the United States) there's also a split, much more, or as serious as Brazil - Democrats and Republicans are very split up," Bolsonaro said in an interview with CNN.

Lula won the Brazilian presidency in October, beating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, whom Lula has compared to former US President Donald Trump.

In January, supporters of Bolsonaro stormed several government buildings in Brazil as part of demonstrations against the election outcome.

The situation has been compared to Trump supporters delaying election certification results by storming the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Bolsonaro has since been living in the United States and applied for a visa to stay in the country amid lawsuits filed against him in Brazil. In his first speech in the United States since leaving office, Bolsonaro said he would "not give up" on Brazil and will take the moment to "recharge."

Biden is set to meet with Biden at the White House on Friday to discuss issues including climate change and addressing extremism.