Lula Surpasses Bolsonaro in Presidential Runoff - TSE

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has managed to get ahead of incumbent leader Jair Bolsonaro in the second round of the presidential election, according to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

With 69.

86% of the votes counted in the Sunday runoff, Bolsonaro has 49.96%, while Lula has 50.04%.

Earlier, after 54.33% of the votes were counted, Bolsonaro had 50.2%, while Lula had 48.8%.

Brazil held a general election on October 2. Lula received 48.4%, while Bolsonaro won 43.2% of the votes. Since none of the candidates managed to get over 50% in the first round, a runoff was scheduled for October 30.