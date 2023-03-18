UrduPoint.com

Lula's Delegation During His Visit To China To Include Over 200 Businessmen - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2023 | 04:40 AM

Lula's Delegation During His Visit to China to Include Over 200 Businessmen - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Over 200 businessmen will accompany Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during his upcoming visit to China, the Brazilian G1 news portal reports citing the country's government.

The president's delegation will include state ministers, governors and lawmakers, as well as "240 entrepreneurs," G1 said on Friday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying announced earlier on Friday that Lula was going to travel to Beijing from March 26-31, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Further details and the agenda of the visit are yet to be announced.

China has been Brazil's largest trading partner since 2009. In 2022, trade between the two countries reached a record high of $150.5 billion.

