Lull In Gaza Fighting Despite Blasts In South
Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Israel struck Gaza on Monday and witnesses reported blasts in the besieged territory's south, but fighting had largely subsided amid an army-declared "pause" to facilitate aid flows.
The relative calm came as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved his war cabinet, reflecting the country's political fractures.
David Mencer, spokesman for the prime minister's office, said the body had been disbanded following the resignation of centrist leader Benny Gantz, who had required a war cabinet's formation in order to join a unity government.
Mencer said the war cabinet's duties will be taken over by the pre-existing security cabinet which had finalised decisions proposed by the war cabinet.
Israeli media said the move was meant to counter pressure from far-right politicians seeking a greater say in decision-making.
The daytime "pause" for aid deliveries around a southern Gaza route, announced at the weekend by Israel's military which said it had begun on Saturday, appeared to be holding on Monday.
The health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said it had recorded 10 deaths over the previous 24 hours, in one of the lowest daily tolls since the war began.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From World
-
Seoul fires warning shots as N. Korean soldiers cross border again4 seconds ago
-
Celine Dion offers a portrait of resilience in vulnerable documentary15 seconds ago
-
Boeing CEO to face Capitol Hill grilling28 seconds ago
-
Putin hails N. Korea's support for Ukraine war ahead of Pyongyang visit32 seconds ago
-
Thailand's Thaksin indicted for insulting monarchy37 seconds ago
-
West Indies thrash Afghanistan in final T20 World Cup group game11 minutes ago
-
Past pain inspired Celtics says Tatum31 minutes ago
-
Argentina starts removing solar panels from Chilean border31 minutes ago
-
Emotional Boult calls T20 World Cup exit his 'last day' for New Zealand1 hour ago
-
13 killed as heavy rains pound Central America1 hour ago
-
Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship1 hour ago
-
Soldiers cross border, landmines explode as N. Korea reinforces border: Seoul military1 hour ago