Lull In Gaza Fighting Despite Blasts In South

Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Israel struck Gaza on Monday and witnesses reported blasts in the besieged territory's south, but fighting had largely subsided amid an army-declared "pause" to facilitate aid flows.

The relative calm came as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved his war cabinet, reflecting the country's political fractures.

David Mencer, spokesman for the prime minister's office, said the body had been disbanded following the resignation of centrist leader Benny Gantz, who had required a war cabinet's formation in order to join a unity government.

Mencer said the war cabinet's duties will be taken over by the pre-existing security cabinet which had finalised decisions proposed by the war cabinet.

Israeli media said the move was meant to counter pressure from far-right politicians seeking a greater say in decision-making.

The daytime "pause" for aid deliveries around a southern Gaza route, announced at the weekend by Israel's military which said it had begun on Saturday, appeared to be holding on Monday.

The health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said it had recorded 10 deaths over the previous 24 hours, in one of the lowest daily tolls since the war began.

