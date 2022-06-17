UrduPoint.com

Lumumba Family To 'finish Mourning' With Tooth Return

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Lumumba family to 'finish mourning' with tooth return

The family of slain Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba said Friday it hoped to finally turn a grim page of history as former colonial master Belgium prepares to return the last remains of the independence hero

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The family of slain Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba said Friday it hoped to finally turn a grim page of history as former colonial master Belgium prepares to return the last remains of the independence hero.

Brussels is set to host an official ceremony Monday to hand back a tooth -- all that is left of the anti-colonialist icon who was murdered by Congolese separatists and Belgian mercenaries in 1961.

At a press conference in the Belgian capital, Lumumba's son Roland said his family could finally "finish their mourning." "I can't say it's a feeling of joy, but it's positive for us that we can bury our loved one," he said.

"His soul will be able to rest in peace. It's important for us." A fiery critic of Belgium's rapacious rule, Lumumba became his country's first prime minister after it gained independence in 1960.

But he fell out with the former colonial power and the United States and was ousted in a coup a few months after taking office.

He was executed on January 17 1961, aged just 35, in the southern region of Katanga, with the support of Belgian mercenaries.

His body was dissolved in acid and never found.

But the tooth was kept as a trophy by one of his killers, a Belgian police officer.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Independence Belgium United States January Family All

Recent Stories

Junior employees' salaries be raised at higher rat ..

Junior employees' salaries be raised at higher ratio: Senator Siddiqui

3 minutes ago
 Police to ensure implementation of Section 144 imp ..

Police to ensure implementation of Section 144 imposed to save energy

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results

Tennis: Queen's ATP results

3 minutes ago
 Putin says has 'nothing against' Ukraine joining E ..

Putin says has 'nothing against' Ukraine joining EU

3 minutes ago
 British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelens ..

British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelensky

11 minutes ago
 PTA to take steps for protection of consumer data: ..

PTA to take steps for protection of consumer data: Salman Sufi

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.