Lumumba family to 'finish mourning' with tooth return

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The family of slain Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba said Friday it hoped to finally turn a grim page of history as former colonial master Belgium prepares to return the last remains of the independence hero.

Brussels is set to host an official ceremony Monday to hand back a tooth -- all that is left of the anti-colonialist icon who was murdered by Congolese separatists and Belgian mercenaries in 1961.

At a press conference in the Belgian capital, Lumumba's son Roland said his family could finally "finish their mourning." "I can't say it's a feeling of joy, but it's positive for us that we can bury our loved one," he said.

"His soul will be able to rest in peace. It's important for us." A fiery critic of Belgium's rapacious rule, Lumumba became his country's first prime minister after it gained independence in 1960.

But he fell out with the former colonial power and the United States and was ousted in a coup a few months after taking office.

He was executed on January 17 1961, aged just 35, in the southern region of Katanga, with the support of Belgian mercenaries.

His body was dissolved in acid and never found.

But the tooth was kept as a trophy by one of his killers, a Belgian police officer.