AUCKLAND, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The "Festival of Spring" Chinese Lunar New Year Gala Night was held on Tuesday night in Auckland, the largest city of New Zealand.

The "Festival of Spring" is a national cultural brand hosted by the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of China's State Council, and the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, a Chinese civic organization. This year, the "Festival of Spring" art troupe from China comprised 35 artists who started their tour performances from Auckland.

The gala night featured both classics such as wushu performance, cultural music and dances, traditional Chinese music instruments and Peking Opera, as well as innovative artistic performances such as saxophone combining both classics and popular music, and acrobatics utilizing diabolo.

The performances were inundated with waves of applause and cheers. Later on, young audiences were invited to the stage to interact with the artists. The audience was shouting "encore" to request the artists to stay longer on the stage, while one of the male singers ended up singing in tears as if being touched by the sincerity of the audience.

The finale of the night featured Peking Opera artist Wenge Hu, who is the third-generation successor of the Mei school of Peking Opera, and the female soloist Sisi Chen, a household soprano name in China. People craned their necks and held their breath before the performances finished when thunders of applause followed.