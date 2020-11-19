Lunar Space Base HALO Living Module Passes First Design Review - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) module to house astronauts at the Gateway space station orbiting the Moon has passed its first design review, Northrop Grumman announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation has successfully completed its initial preliminary design review (PDR) event for the HALO," the release said. "The module will serve as living quarters for astronauts at the Gateway during lunar exploration missions."

The design for HALO is based on Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft that currently delivers supplies, equipment and experiments to the International Space Station, Northrop Grumman noted.

"Design upgrades for HALO include command and control systems, as well as environmental control and life support systems," the release said.

The HALO module will serve both as a crew habitat and docking hub for vehicles navigating between Earth and the Moon. With NASA's Orion spacecraft docked, HALO will be able to sustain up to four astronauts for up to 30 days as they travel to and from the lunar surface, Northrop Grumman added.