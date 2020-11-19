UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lunar Space Base HALO Living Module Passes First Design Review - Northrop Grumman

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:50 AM

Lunar Space Base HALO Living Module Passes First Design Review - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) module to house astronauts at the Gateway space station orbiting the Moon has passed its first design review, Northrop Grumman announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation has successfully completed its initial preliminary design review (PDR) event for the HALO," the release said. "The module will serve as living quarters for astronauts at the Gateway during lunar exploration missions."

The design for HALO is based on Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft that currently delivers supplies, equipment and experiments to the International Space Station, Northrop Grumman noted.

"Design upgrades for HALO include command and control systems, as well as environmental control and life support systems," the release said.

The HALO module will serve both as a crew habitat and docking hub for vehicles navigating between Earth and the Moon. With NASA's Orion spacecraft docked, HALO will be able to sustain up to four astronauts for up to 30 days as they travel to and from the lunar surface, Northrop Grumman added.

Related Topics

Vehicles Hub Event From

Recent Stories

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

10 minutes ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

2 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

2 hours ago

Former US Army Green Beret pleads guilty to spying ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain urges Israel-Palestinian peace in historic ..

2 hours ago

Pak economy starts rapid recovery : State Bank of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.