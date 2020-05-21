UrduPoint.com
Lung Ventilators Expected To Arrive From US To Russia Thursday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:30 PM

Lung Ventilators Expected to Arrive From US to Russia Thursday - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The first shipment of lung ventilators is expected to arrive in Russia from the United States later on Thursday, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said.

"Fifty lung ventilators, as well as another shipment of these machines expected next week, will be delivered to the Pirogov center," Zakharova told a briefing.

The center in Moscow will then decide on where in Russia to send the ventilators, the spokeswoman added.

According to the Pentagon press service, the ventilators are being delivered with military airplanes because there are no commercial flights available.

