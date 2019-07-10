UrduPoint.com
Luxembourg Allocates Over $550,000 To Support Emergency Telecommunications In Libya - WFP

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 10:07 PM

Luxembourg Allocates Over $550,000 to Support Emergency Telecommunications in Libya - WFP

The government of Luxembourg provided $556,180 to support the World Food Program's (WFP) emergency telecommunication mechanism in Libya, the UN food agency said in a press release on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The government of Luxembourg provided $556,180 to support the World Food Program's (WFP) emergency telecommunication mechanism in Libya, the UN food agency said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Luxembourg has contributed 500,000 ($556,180) to support emergency telecommunications being provided by the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) in Libya through the humanitarian community's Emergency Telecommunications Sector," the release said.

The donation will enhance the Common Feedback Mechanism that is designed to connect the Libyans requiring assistance with aid organizations through a channel, the release said.

Part of the financial support will be used by the WFP to establish an additional radio site in Benghazi and increase humanitarian assistance in the east of the country which is in the midst of ongoing clashes, the release added.

Armed clashes between the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) escalated on April 4, when LNA chief Khalifa Haftar ordered his troops to advance on Tripoli to free it from what he called terrorists. The GNA promptly launched a counteroffensive.

