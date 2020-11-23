UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Luxembourg Closes Bars, Restaurants To Mid-December

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 09:19 PM

Luxembourg closes bars, restaurants to mid-December

Luxembourg, a tiny country at the crossroads of France, Germany and Belgium, is to close bars, cafs, restaurants, cinemas and gyms until December 15 to curb surging Covid-19 infections

Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Luxembourg, a tiny country at the crossroads of France, Germany and Belgium, is to close bars, cafs, restaurants, cinemas and gyms until December 15 to curb surging Covid-19 infections.

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on Monday announced the restrictions, which would bring Luxembourg into line with measures already imposed in neighbouring countries.

Parliament will vote on the restrictions on Wednesday, Bettel said. If adopted, the measures would take effect from Thursday.

Shops would remain open, with customers required to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

Luxembourg has the highest per capita rate of Covid-19 infections in the European Union, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

A significant number of its cases are cross-border workers that sustain the wealthy nation's economy.

"The situation isn't catastrophic but we want to obtain a margin for manoeuvre, notably to ensure medium-term hospital care stays normal," Bettel said.

His government has already imposed an 11pm-to-6am curfew and a four-guest limit for households.

Health Minister Paulette Lenert said the infection rate, which the ECDC put at 1,279 cases per 100,000 inhabitants cumulatively over 14 days, had stabilised but was "at a too-high level".

Related Topics

Vote France European Union Germany Luxembourg Belgium December From Government

Recent Stories

'IS bride' security threat, UK government tells co ..

2 minutes ago

Govt appoints Shahzada Naeem Bokhari as chairman P ..

2 minutes ago

US keeps 'all options' open for Yemen's Huthis

5 minutes ago

World must not turn away from Afghanistan: UNHCR

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister for taking all possible steps to ch ..

5 minutes ago

US stocks gain after latest upbeat vaccine news

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.