Luxembourg Considers Allowing Growing Cannabis for Personal Use - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Luxembourg is considering allowing the cultivation of cannabis at home for personal non-medical use, local media reported Friday.

The decision, if made, could set a precedent in the European Union.

Under the proposal put forward by the government, adult residents of Luxembourg would be allowed to grow up to four cannabis plants per household, the Luxembourg Times said, citing ministers.

The fine for carrying small amounts of the drug will also be reduced from the current range of 250 Euros to 2,500 euros ($290 to $2,900) for less than three grams, to between 25 euros and 500 euros, the newspaper said.

However, smoking cannabis in public will still be prohibited and consumption will be allowed at home only.

The relevant bill, which is part of the government's broader effort to legalize cannabis use in the county, is expected to be submitted to the parliament in early 2022.