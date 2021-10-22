UrduPoint.com

Luxembourg Considers Allowing Growing Cannabis For Personal Use - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 45 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 10:52 PM

Luxembourg Considers Allowing Growing Cannabis for Personal Use - Reports

Luxembourg is considering allowing the cultivation of cannabis at home for personal non-medical use, local media reported Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Luxembourg is considering allowing the cultivation of cannabis at home for personal non-medical use, local media reported Friday.

The decision, if made, could set a precedent in the European Union.

Under the proposal put forward by the government, adult residents of Luxembourg would be allowed to grow up to four cannabis plants per household, the Luxembourg Times said, citing ministers.

The fine for carrying small amounts of the drug will also be reduced from the current range of 250 Euros to 2,500 euros ($290 to $2,900) for less than three grams, to between 25 euros and 500 euros, the newspaper said.

However, smoking cannabis in public will still be prohibited and consumption will be allowed at home only.

The relevant bill, which is part of the government's broader effort to legalize cannabis use in the county, is expected to be submitted to the parliament in early 2022.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union Fine Luxembourg Media From Government

Recent Stories

Tennis: Tenerife WTA results - collated

Tennis: Tenerife WTA results - collated

5 minutes ago
 Biden Spoke to Macron, Looks Forward to Meeting in ..

Biden Spoke to Macron, Looks Forward to Meeting in Rome Later in October - White ..

5 minutes ago
 Gazprom, Mongolia Agree on Route for Pipeline to S ..

Gazprom, Mongolia Agree on Route for Pipeline to Supply Gas From Russia to China

5 minutes ago
 Govt launching FSP to provide relief to common man ..

Govt launching FSP to provide relief to common man: Farrukh

5 minutes ago
 New Session of 'Astana Format' on Syria in Nur-Sul ..

New Session of 'Astana Format' on Syria in Nur-Sultan Set for Year-End - Lavrent ..

5 minutes ago
 Condolence meeting of poet Ghulam Hussain Rangrez ..

Condolence meeting of poet Ghulam Hussain Rangrez on Oct 24

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.