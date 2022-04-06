Luxembourg Declares Russian Diplomat Persona Non Grata - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Luxembourg has declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata, joining pan-European move to expel Russian diplomatic missions staff, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Jean Asselborn said that Luxembourg decided today to declare a Russian diplomat of the Russian Embassy in Luxembourg, whose activities are contrary to the country's security interests, persona non grata," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomat should leave the country within 15 days.