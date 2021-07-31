UrduPoint.com

Luxembourg Fines Amazon Over $880Mln For Faulty Data Protection - US Regulator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 12:20 AM

Luxembourg Fines Amazon Over $880Mln for Faulty Data Protection - US Regulator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Luxembourg's National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD) has fined Amazon 746 million Euros ($884.5 million) for violating the data protection rules, according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

"On July 16, 2021, the CNPD issued a decision against Amazon Europe Core S.Ã  r.l. claiming that Amazon's processing of personal data did not comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation. The decision imposes a fine of ‚¬746 million and corresponding practice revisions. We believe the CNPD's decision to be without merit and intend to defend ourselves vigorously in this matter," the statement read.

The company, too, said that it will defend its interests, considering that the decision has no ground.

The CNPD launched an investigation into Amazon in 2018 after French privacy rights group La Quadrature du Net filed a complaint against the company. In November 2020, the European Union said that Amazon regularly misused marketplace seller data in order to compete with French and German retail companies. However, the company rejected all allegations, denying any data breach.

Related Topics

Exchange Europe German European Union Company Fine Luxembourg July November 2018 2020 All Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

56 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

56 minutes ago
 Jordanian envoy lauds PAF's rising indigenous capa ..

Jordanian envoy lauds PAF's rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry

2 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of high raking off ..

Govt notifies transfer, posting of high raking officer

2 minutes ago
 Firing outside Lal Haveli, child injured

Firing outside Lal Haveli, child injured

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy, PMSA successfully recovers stranded ..

Pakistan Navy, PMSA successfully recovers stranded crew members of Merchant Vess ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.