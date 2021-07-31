Luxembourg Fines Amazon Over $880Mln for Faulty Data Protection - US Regulator

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Luxembourg's National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD) has fined Amazon 746 million Euros ($884.5 million) for violating the data protection rules, according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

"On July 16, 2021, the CNPD issued a decision against Amazon Europe Core S.Ã r.l. claiming that Amazon's processing of personal data did not comply with the EU General Data Protection Regulation. The decision imposes a fine of ‚¬746 million and corresponding practice revisions. We believe the CNPD's decision to be without merit and intend to defend ourselves vigorously in this matter," the statement read.

The company, too, said that it will defend its interests, considering that the decision has no ground.

The CNPD launched an investigation into Amazon in 2018 after French privacy rights group La Quadrature du Net filed a complaint against the company. In November 2020, the European Union said that Amazon regularly misused marketplace seller data in order to compete with French and German retail companies. However, the company rejected all allegations, denying any data breach.