Luxembourg Minister Calls for People-Centered Climate Policies, Real Actions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Countries should pursue people-centered climate policies and start taking concrete actions to ensure a better future, Minister of Environment, Climate and Sustainable Development of Luxembourg Carole Dieschbourg told Sputnik on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Countries should pursue people-centered climate policies and start taking concrete actions to ensure a better future, Minister of Environment, Climate and Sustainable Development of Luxembourg Carole Dieschbourg told Sputnik on Thursday.

"In my country, we already endorsed going for, at the latest, 2050 at zero emissions and reduced our emissions by 55% compared to 2005. This is really a huge opportunity for our development, as well as for the living quality for people because we will have less air pollution if we do climate politics cleverly ... and go for a climate neutrality also to green cities, to give more space to people," the minister said on the sidelines of the 25th UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid.

According to Dieschbourg, countries need to understand "the danger of doing nothing," as well as demonstrate transparency in their carbon emissions if they want to make the Paris Agreement work.

"I think it's important to negotiate, we still have days to go, but it is clear that we need robust rules in order to avoid double counting, so we will fight for a good deal, and then something important is that we have to have environmental integrity, human rights, gender equality, we have to have people-centered climate policies.

It's important to have a deal, and it's important to have a good result," she said.

Earlier this week, Spanish Economy and Enterprise Minister Nadia Calvino said that the so-called Article 6 that outlines rules for a new carbon trade system under the Paris Agreement remained a stumbling block for the Paris deal to become fully operational.

The Paris Agreement, which was signed in 2015, aims at bringing all nations together under the common cause of combating climate change. Its most well-known premise is to try to keep the rise of global temperatures below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels and to ideally pursue an even lower limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius. The treaty has no compliance mechanism.