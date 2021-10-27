UrduPoint.com

Luxembourg PM Admits Faults In Thesis Plagiarism Row

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 05:22 PM

Luxembourg PM admits faults in thesis plagiarism row

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on Wednesday admitted he should have acted "differently" after accusations he plagiarised swathes of his university thesis

Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on Wednesday admitted he should have acted "differently" after accusations he plagiarised swathes of his university thesis.

Local outlet reporter.lu claimed the liberal leader -- in power for eight years -- lifted "three quarters" of his 1999 thesis at France's University of Nancy.

Bettel, 48, pointed out in a statement that the thesis was done "over 20 years ago" and insisted he "wrote this work with a clear conscience".

"Today, I recognise that I could have -- yes, perhaps I should have -- done it differently", Bettel admitted.

He said it was up to university to determine if the work met its standards and that he would "naturally accept its decision".

The plagiarism row is the latest to hit a high-profile European politician and similar allegations have forced the resignations of a number of ministers in neighbouring Germany.

The most recent scalp was German family minister Franziska Giffey, who stepped down in May this year over claims she plagiarised her doctoral thesis.

Reporter.lu said that Bettel's 56-page thesis on European Parliament election reforms contained unattributed chunks throughout taken from two books, four websites and a press report.

The scandal dominated online media headlines in the Grand Duchy of 600,000 people but so far the opposition has not weighed in on the issue.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Scandal Parliament France German Germany Nancy May Family Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Colombian President meets Ahmed Al Jarwan, Interna ..

Colombian President meets Ahmed Al Jarwan, International Parliament for Toleranc ..

12 minutes ago
 PM says violence for political purposes will not b ..

PM says violence for political purposes will not be allowed

17 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen: Lebanese Information Minister’s Co ..

Al-Othaimeen: Lebanese Information Minister’s Comments are Unacceptable, and h ..

34 minutes ago
 Legal migration, job security, universal skill dev ..

Legal migration, job security, universal skill development, certification to be ..

5 minutes ago
 E-certificate of origin to facilitate China-Pakist ..

E-certificate of origin to facilitate China-Pakistan free trade

5 minutes ago
 DC witnesses auction of vegetables, fruit

DC witnesses auction of vegetables, fruit

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.