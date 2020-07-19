Luxembourg Prime Minister Names 3 Unresolved Contentious Issues at EU Summit

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel called on Sunday the tying of EU's recovery aid to rule of law criteria, as well as the management and the volume of the anti-crisis relief package the main unresolved issues at the ongoing EU summit in Brussels.

The summit continued into an unplanned third day amid strong differences on a long-term budget and a recovery fund. The so-called Frugal Four group - comprised of the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Austria - oppose debt mutualization and believe that money should be issued in the form of loans rather than grants.

"The President of the European Council [Charles Michel] has a difficult task. I can hardly recall such opposing positions for the past seven years. Three important points remain to be clarified - the amount - we need a budget and aid that meet expectations and needs, as well as assistance management - those who are donors, do not want to 'sign a blank check,' they want to have the right to speak," Bettel told reporters.

According to the official, another unresolved issue is tying the provision of financial assistance from the EU COVID-19 recovery fund to a member state's compliance with the rule of law.

"We will either agree on it now, or we will have to discuss it further," Bettel noted.

Earlier in the day, Eastern European countries spoke against such a provision. The contentious approach was voiced by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blasted Rutte's offer to "financially punish" Budapest for what he deems to be non-compliance with European values. He noted that creating a new mechanism to deprive the country of aid would take a week of talks and suggested that the bloc act within the already launched procedure.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also rejected the initiative, saying that Warsaw does not want to be bound by obligations.