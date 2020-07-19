UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Luxembourg Prime Minister Names 3 Unresolved Contentious Issues At EU Summit

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Luxembourg Prime Minister Names 3 Unresolved Contentious Issues at EU Summit

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel called on Sunday the tying of EU's recovery aid to rule of law criteria, as well as the management and the volume of the anti-crisis relief package the main unresolved issues at the ongoing EU summit in Brussels.

The summit continued into an unplanned third day amid strong differences on a long-term budget and a recovery fund. The so-called Frugal Four group - comprised of the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and Austria - oppose debt mutualization and believe that money should be issued in the form of loans rather than grants.

"The President of the European Council [Charles Michel] has a difficult task. I can hardly recall such opposing positions for the past seven years. Three important points remain to be clarified - the amount - we need a budget and aid that meet expectations and needs, as well as assistance management - those who are donors, do not want to 'sign a blank check,' they want to have the right to speak," Bettel told reporters.

According to the official, another unresolved issue is tying the provision of financial assistance from the EU COVID-19 recovery fund to a member state's compliance with the rule of law.

"We will either agree on it now, or we will have to discuss it further," Bettel noted.

Earlier in the day, Eastern European countries spoke against such a provision. The contentious approach was voiced by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blasted Rutte's offer to "financially punish" Budapest for what he deems to be non-compliance with European values. He noted that creating a new mechanism to deprive the country of aid would take a week of talks and suggested that the bloc act within the already launched procedure.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also rejected the initiative, saying that Warsaw does not want to be bound by obligations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget Brussels Budapest Luxembourg Warsaw Austria Sweden Netherlands Denmark Money Sunday From

Recent Stories

Kuwait Amir undergoes &quot;successful&quot; surge ..

1 minute ago

Ninety doctors from Al Jalila Children’s receive ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber launches task force to tackle late p ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

3 hours ago

Road to Red Planet: UAE’s contribution to humani ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.