UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Luxembourg Proposes Referendum On Hungary's EU Membership Over Anti-LGBT Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 01:30 AM

Luxembourg Proposes Referendum on Hungary's EU Membership Over Anti-LGBT Law

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn on Wednesday called for a referendum on Hungary's European Union membership over the recently passed law on so-called LGBTQ propaganda among children.

"There needs to be a referendum in the EU on whether the EU wants to continue to tolerate Orban [Hungarian Prime Minister]," Asselborn told German newspaper Der Spiegel.

The minister added that he was convinced that "the result will clearly be negative."

According to Asselborn, such a step would allow "in one fell swoop" to resolve the debate on EU measures against Hungary, including depriving the country of the right to vote in the Council under Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union.

The minister pointed to the lack of an instrument for a pan-European referendum and urged for considering introducing such a measure.

Earlier in the day, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that the country will organize a referendum on the LGBTQ law.

The legislation prohibiting the distribution of content portraying homosexuality and gender change at schools went into effect in the country on July 7 despite mounting criticism from the European Union. Under Orban, Hungary has introduced several laws targeting the LGBTQ community, including preventing same-sex couples from adopting children and banning people from legally changing their gender.

The EU announced on July 15 its plans to launch legal action against Hungary and Poland over anti-LGBT laws.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote German European Union Luxembourg Poland Hungary July From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

2 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

6 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

9 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

10 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.