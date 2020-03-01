Luxembourg Registers First Case of Coronavirus Disease in Country - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Luxembourg has registered the first case of the coronavirus disease, officially named COVID-19, in the country, media reported on Saturday.

According to the RTL news portal, citing Health Minister of Luxembourg Paulette Lenert, one out of 50 people, who underwent a medical examination, tested positive for the coronavirus. It is a man in his 40s who has recently returned from coronavirus-hit Italy. A second test is currently being carried out to confirm the initial one.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry of Ireland said that the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed. The infected person has been hospitalized.

The authorities are currently trying to establish all those with whom the patient contacted, the ministry added.

According to the Irish RTE broadcaster, the patient is a man who lives in the eastern part of the country and has recently returned from Italy.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency. So far, the virus infected more than 85,000 people worldwide, while over 2,900 people died and nearly 40,000 have recovered.