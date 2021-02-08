UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Luxembourg Tax Rules Under Fire After Media Probe

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 11:02 PM

Luxembourg tax rules under fire after media probe

Luxembourg's competitive tax rules hit the headlines on Monday, triggering renewed allegations that lax laws make it a haven for billionaires, mafia bosses and profit-shifting big businesses

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ):Luxembourg's competitive tax rules hit the headlines on Monday, triggering renewed allegations that lax laws make it a haven for billionaires, mafia bosses and profit-shifting big businesses.

According to the "OpenLux" investigation -- published by Le Monde, Sddeutsche Zeitung and 15 other media outlets -- there are 140,000 active companies, funds and foundations, one for every four Luxembourgers.

But the true owners of only half of them are known, the report said, and nine out of ten registered companies are owned by non-residents hailing from France, Belgium, Germany and beyond.

The report said the register contains several "questionable figures as company owners" such as an arms dealer, a Russian crime boss or people connected to the Italian mafia organisation 'Ndrangheta.

Luxembourg's government shot back with a pre-prepared news release and ambitious web site accusing the authors of "a series of unfounded allegations about the Luxembourg economy and financial centre.

"Luxembourg's legislation is in full compliance with all EU and international regulations," it said.

The small EU country was hit with a major tax scandal in 2014 when a consortium of international journalists exposed sweetheart deals given multinationals that chose it as a tax base.

The scandal led to several reforms including a law in 2018 that forced EU nations to open a public registry revealing the true beneficiaries of shell companies.

It is this register of beneficial owners that served as the basis for the investigation, in which investigative journalists compiled public information in a searchable format.

Asked about the report, an European Commission spokeswoman said Brussels "will continue to reinforce our arsenal of rules on the topic.

"These investigations are obviously important pieces of information that bring change by exposing the faults in the system," added the spokeswoman, Marta Wieczorek.

Related Topics

Scandal Russia France Company Germany Brussels Luxembourg Belgium SITE 2018 Media All From Government Arsenal

Recent Stories

WHO to Decide on Emergency Use Listing of AstraZen ..

9 minutes ago

Moscow City Court Reduces MediaZona Chief Editor's ..

9 minutes ago

Japanese Company Develops Test Kit for Detecting C ..

9 minutes ago

Shafqat criticizes Opposition for not showing inte ..

11 minutes ago

If Iran Returns to Full Compliance With JCPOA, US ..

11 minutes ago

WHO Sends Rapid Response Team to DR Congo After Ne ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.