Luxembourg Will Not Ban TikTok Without Evidence From European Commission - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Luxembourg will not ban Chinese video-sharing app TikTok on its territory without concrete evidence of security violations, and the European Commission has yet to provide any on the topic, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Thursday.

"I do not want to do China bashing just for China bashing. It is the same for TikTok, in my country TikTok is still not forbidden. I do not forbid TikTok because it is Chinese, but if I have evidence that there is something, I will ban it. But, I am not in favor of doing bashing or banning without having evidence," Bettel said on arrival at the European Council meeting in Brussels.

The prime minister emphasized that he asked the European Commission the reason for the ban of TikTok on work phones of its employees, but there has been no answer yet.

In February, the European Commission decided to ban TikTok's use on all devices used by their employees for work. Several other countries, primarily the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada issued similar prohibitions.