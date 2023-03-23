UrduPoint.com

Luxembourg Will Not Ban TikTok Without Evidence From European Commission - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Luxembourg Will Not Ban TikTok Without Evidence From European Commission - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Luxembourg will not ban Chinese video-sharing app TikTok on its territory without concrete evidence of security violations, and the European Commission has yet to provide any on the topic, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Thursday.

"I do not want to do China bashing just for China bashing. It is the same for TikTok, in my country TikTok is still not forbidden. I do not forbid TikTok because it is Chinese, but if I have evidence that there is something, I will ban it. But, I am not in favor of doing bashing or banning without having evidence," Bettel said on arrival at the European Council meeting in Brussels.

The prime minister emphasized that he asked the European Commission the reason for the ban of TikTok on work phones of its employees, but there has been no answer yet.

In February, the European Commission decided to ban TikTok's use on all devices used by their employees for work. Several other countries, primarily the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada issued similar prohibitions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Canada Brussels Luxembourg Same United Kingdom United States February All

Recent Stories

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreem ..

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreement to attract talents

1 minute ago
 ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elect ..

ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elections

8 minutes ago
 Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th ..

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th March

31 minutes ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign ded ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign dedicates 5 easy channels for ind ..

31 minutes ago
 MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collabor ..

MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collaborate on Artificial Intelligence

31 minutes ago
 President confers civil awards on different person ..

President confers civil awards on different personalities

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.