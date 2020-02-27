The revision of WWII history for political reasons is unacceptable, Luxembourg's Ambassador to Russia Jean-Claude Knebeler has told Sputnik, adding that the destruction of monuments dedicated to the Red Army should be punished

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The revision of WWII history for political reasons is unacceptable, Luxembourg's Ambassador to Russia Jean-Claude Knebeler has told Sputnik, adding that the destruction of monuments dedicated to the Red Army should be punished.

"I am very grateful for the actions of the Soviet people and soldiers of the Red Army, who helped to liberate Europe. And I am against the systematic revisions of all sacrifices made by the peoples of the Soviet Union made for completely different political reasons � in order to criticize modern Russia," Knebeler said.

Knebeler added that the world should not forget the fact that soldiers representing many different nations served in the Red Army, including Ukrainians, Kazakhs, Chechens, Dagestanis and others. Moreover, the diplomat criticized the destruction of monuments dedicated to Russian soldiers.

"It is unacceptable to destroy the memory of those who gave their lives.

Such actions, of course, should be punished," Knebeler said.

The ambassador added that graves of soviet people in Luxembourg were well preserved and noted the importance of keeping the memory of the "terrible times."

Some European countries have been blaming the Soviet Union for sparking WWII, accusing Russia of falsifying history or demanding compensation from Moscow for alleged damage inflicted by the Soviet Army during the war. Russian President Vladimir Putin called such claims attempts to "steal" the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War, noting that they would not succeed because no one would forget whose flag waved over the Reichstag.

Since the breakup of the USSR, soviet war memorials have been either vandalized by activists or dismantled by the authorities in several Eastern European countries, including Ukraine, Poland, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and others. Russia has protested such acts of vandalism.