UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Luxembourg's Grand Duke To Visit Moscow In May For Victory Day Parade - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 01:50 PM

Luxembourg's Grand Duke to Visit Moscow in May for Victory Day Parade - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg will attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, the country's foreign minister Jean Asselborn said on Friday.

Earlier, Luxembourg's ambassador to Russia, Jean-Claude Knebeler, said that the grand duke had received a relevant invitation from the Russian side.

"I can assure you that Grand Duke Henri will come to Moscow for the celebration of May 9," Asselborn said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov noted that Russia welcomed the grand duke's determination to joint the celebration of the Victory's  75th anniversary.

The anniversary Victory Parade will be held on May 9 on Red Square. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov earlier said that leaders of 17 countries had confirmed their attendance of the Victory Day events in Moscow this year.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Luxembourg May From

Recent Stories

Anti-Muslims protests, bloodshed continue in New D ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia stops issuing visas to tourists from ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Wants Bigger Oil Production Cuts in O ..

21 minutes ago

Belarus reports first coronavirus case

22 minutes ago

Asian markets slammed again as virus fears cause g ..

22 minutes ago

Leading scientists from 21 countries to discuss st ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.