MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg will attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, the country's foreign minister Jean Asselborn said on Friday.

Earlier, Luxembourg's ambassador to Russia, Jean-Claude Knebeler, said that the grand duke had received a relevant invitation from the Russian side.

"I can assure you that Grand Duke Henri will come to Moscow for the celebration of May 9," Asselborn said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov noted that Russia welcomed the grand duke's determination to joint the celebration of the Victory's 75th anniversary.

The anniversary Victory Parade will be held on May 9 on Red Square. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov earlier said that leaders of 17 countries had confirmed their attendance of the Victory Day events in Moscow this year.