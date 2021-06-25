Luxembourgish Prime Minister Xavier Bettel pointed on Friday to the need to maintain dialogue with Russia on international issues, such as developments in Iran, Afghanistan and Belarus

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Luxembourgish Prime Minister Xavier Bettel pointed on Friday to the need to maintain dialogue with Russia on international issues, such as developments in Iran, Afghanistan and Belarus.

"It is important for me to have dialogue ...

We must find a way to solve the crisis together. Russia is necessary for [discussing] international issues, such as nuclear energy, Iran, Afghanistan and Belarus. I do not think we will find a solution without negotiations with Russia," Bettel said ahead of the European Council meeting in Brussels.