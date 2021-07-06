(@FahadShabbir)

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in a serious but stable condition after contracting COVID-19, the government said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in a serious but stable condition after contracting COVID-19, the government said on Monday.

The 48-year-old was hospitalized over the weekend after his symptoms did not improve.

He was diagnosed with insufficient oxygen saturation.

"The prime minister's current condition is assessed as serious but stable," a statement read.

Bettel will remain under medical observation for 2-4 days. He will be coordinating the government's work remotely, while Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna will run the state affairs.