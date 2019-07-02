UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Says Hopes EPP Changed Stance On Talks About EU Top Jobs

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:29 PM

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Says Hopes EPP Changed Stance on Talks About EU Top Jobs

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said Tuesday that he was hoping the European People's Party had had a "reboot" on its position in talks on EU top jobs after Monday's European Council was suspended

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said Tuesday that he was hoping the European People's Party had had a "reboot" on its position in talks on EU top jobs after Monday's European Council was suspended.

The EPP has reportedly been unhappy that its leading candidate for the presidency of the European Commission, Manfred Weber, appeared to have lacked support in the European Council.

"I hope that the conservatives, the EPP were able to do a reboot, because yesterday they had a bug. Of course it's important that we find a candidate with the best consensus," Bettel told reporters upon arrival for a new European Council meeting.

Bettel added he was sure the EU leaders would be able to "move on today."

"I think it's important to find a balanced package where everybody can agree on it, it's not one against the other .

.. I don't want to exclude someone, but I don't want to say it has to be that one," Bettel said, when asked if Frans Timmermans, the Socialists' candidate for the European Commission leadership, was being considered for the job.

As a result of the election in May, the EPP got 182 seats in a 751-seat parliament � more than any other party, but by no means a majority. Timmermans' Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats came in second with 154 seats. However, the European Council has pushed back against the so-called spitzenkandidat system, under which the leading candidate of the party that won the most seats in the parliament is nominated for the president of the commission.

A president is nominated by the European Council and elected by the parliament.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Job Luxembourg Alliance May Democrats Best Top Jobs

Recent Stories

Usman Buzdar also on NAB's radar

14 minutes ago

Secretary General receives credentials of Chad’s ..

14 minutes ago

Govt unveils Rs 309 bln Agricultural Emergency Pro ..

41 seconds ago

International Agreement Needed to Prevent Election ..

42 seconds ago

Good news! Govt to regularise contract employees

27 minutes ago

China slams Trump's 'gross interference' in Hong K ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.