Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said Tuesday that he was hoping the European People's Party had had a "reboot" on its position in talks on EU top jobs after Monday's European Council was suspended

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said Tuesday that he was hoping the European People's Party had had a "reboot" on its position in talks on EU top jobs after Monday's European Council was suspended.

The EPP has reportedly been unhappy that its leading candidate for the presidency of the European Commission, Manfred Weber, appeared to have lacked support in the European Council.

"I hope that the conservatives, the EPP were able to do a reboot, because yesterday they had a bug. Of course it's important that we find a candidate with the best consensus," Bettel told reporters upon arrival for a new European Council meeting.

Bettel added he was sure the EU leaders would be able to "move on today."

"I think it's important to find a balanced package where everybody can agree on it, it's not one against the other .

.. I don't want to exclude someone, but I don't want to say it has to be that one," Bettel said, when asked if Frans Timmermans, the Socialists' candidate for the European Commission leadership, was being considered for the job.

As a result of the election in May, the EPP got 182 seats in a 751-seat parliament � more than any other party, but by no means a majority. Timmermans' Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats came in second with 154 seats. However, the European Council has pushed back against the so-called spitzenkandidat system, under which the leading candidate of the party that won the most seats in the parliament is nominated for the president of the commission.

A president is nominated by the European Council and elected by the parliament.