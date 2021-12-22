UrduPoint.com

Luxembourg's Top Diplomat Says No One Wants New Economic Sanctions Against Russia

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 06:54 PM

New economic sanctions against Russia over the situation in Ukraine would be a burden, and no one wants them, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) New economic sanctions against Russia over the situation in Ukraine would be a burden, and no one wants them, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Wednesday.

"This will not benefit Europe, it will not benefit anyone, but these economic sanctions, which would have come in the event of the start of a military operation, would be very negative for Russia, which, I repeat, no one wants," the minister told a press conference.

