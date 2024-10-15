Luxury Villas Of Two Russian Businessmen Seized In France: Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 06:34 PM
French courts have seized more than 70 million euros ($76 million) worth of assets belonging to two Russian-origin businessmen as part of an investigation into suspected money laundering, sources close to the case said Monday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) French courts have seized more than 70 million euros ($76 million) worth of assets belonging to two Russian-origin businessmen as part of an investigation into suspected money laundering, sources close to the case said Monday.
The French government has said it faces serious difficulties in identifying and seizing assets that are often owned by overseas shell companies.
After an investigation launched in March, French courts authorised the seizure of an estate in Grasse and luxury villas in the towns of Saint-Raphael and Grimaud in southeastern France, the source added.
The investigation revealed "a strong suspicion of concealment of the origin of the funds" used to purchase the properties, the source added.
According to the sources, the seized property belongs to businessmen Ruslan Goryukhin and Mikhail Opengeym. Both reportedly have Cypriot passports.
When contacted by AFP, their lawyers did not immediately comment.
Contacted by AFP, the Paris public prosecutor's office said that an investigation had been opened in early March.
Eight properties and two luxury vehicles have been seized. On top of that, company shares worth nearly 2.7 million euros were also seized.
Goryukhin is believed to be a one-time aide to Arkady Rotenberg, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Opengeym's name is mentioned in the so-called "Pandora Papers," a treasure trove of documents detailing how heads of state and businessmen use offshore tax havens to stash assets.
Real estate in Paris, France's Mediterranean coast and its high-end ski resorts have long been favoured destinations for Russian cash for investment and leisure.
France has frozen Russian-owned assets worth billions of euros since the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, including luxury yachts, ski chalets and property.
Recent Stories
Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference on Oct 20
Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarship program
Court awarded 11-year imprisonment to drug pusher
Governor assents to anti-narcotics force bill
219501 houses inspected in KP under Dengue Surveillance
BISE ,IBCC signed agreement for online verification of educational certificates
Int'l Day of Rural Women: Self-Defense training for women urged
Chohan expresses deep concern over dilapidated condition of roads
Hyderabad: International Day of Rural Women Celebrated with Enthusiasm
President hosts State luncheon in honour of Premier Li
International blind day observes in Larkana
China trustworthy, sincere friend of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq
More Stories From World
-
Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal47 minutes ago
-
Lebanon PM says ready to bolster army in south after any ceasefire1 hour ago
-
Turkish govt defends tax plan to fund defence industry2 hours ago
-
Russia says defence pact with North Korea 'clear'3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Night highlights opportunities for IT sector growth3 hours ago
-
UN troubled by jailing of political opponents in Tunisia4 hours ago
-
Swedish prosecutor confirms 'rape' probe without naming Mbappe4 hours ago
-
North Korea blows up roads connecting to South4 hours ago
-
The Sikh separatist whose murder sparked India-Canada row5 hours ago
-
KSrelief Aids earthquake-affected people in Northern Syria5 hours ago
-
KSrelief, UNRWA provide shelter aid to Gaza Strip5 hours ago
-
Minister of Commerce promotes Economic ties with South Africa5 hours ago