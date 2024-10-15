Luxury villas of two Russian businessmen seized in France: source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

French courts have seized more than 70 million euros ($76 million) worth of assets belonging to two Russian-origin businessmen as part of an investigation into suspected money laundering, sources close to the case said Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) French courts have seized more than 70 million euros ($76 million) worth of assets belonging to two Russian-origin businessmen as part of an investigation into suspected money laundering, sources close to the case said Monday.

The French government has said it faces serious difficulties in identifying and seizing assets that are often owned by overseas shell companies.

After an investigation launched in March, French courts authorised the seizure of an estate in Grasse and luxury villas in the towns of Saint-Raphael and Grimaud in southeastern France, the source added.

The investigation revealed "a strong suspicion of concealment of the origin of the funds" used to purchase the properties, the source added.

According to the sources, the seized property belongs to businessmen Ruslan Goryukhin and Mikhail Opengeym. Both reportedly have Cypriot passports.

When contacted by AFP, their lawyers did not immediately comment.

Contacted by AFP, the Paris public prosecutor's office said that an investigation had been opened in early March.

Eight properties and two luxury vehicles have been seized. On top of that, company shares worth nearly 2.7 million euros were also seized.

Goryukhin is believed to be a one-time aide to Arkady Rotenberg, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Opengeym's name is mentioned in the so-called "Pandora Papers," a treasure trove of documents detailing how heads of state and businessmen use offshore tax havens to stash assets.

Real estate in Paris, France's Mediterranean coast and its high-end ski resorts have long been favoured destinations for Russian cash for investment and leisure.

France has frozen Russian-owned assets worth billions of euros since the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, including luxury yachts, ski chalets and property.