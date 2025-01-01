Luxury Western Goods Line Russian Stores, Three Years Into Sanctions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 11:20 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Despite a barrage of Western sanctions and swathes of brands quitting Russia after the Kremlin launched its Ukraine offensive, Moscow's most well-off shoppers are still spoilt for choice when it comes to luxury Western goods.
In the Russian capital's exclusive shopping quarters, department stores and high-end Russian outlets are doing a roaring trade in Western sports cars, gold jewellery and designer clothes.
The picture is a far cry from the West's claims that its sanctions would collapse the Russian economy and cut it off from the outside world.
"I don't see any particular changes," said Natalia, a 51-year-old dentist strolling through the plush GUM shopping mall, facing the Kremlin on Moscow's Red Square.
"Maybe there were three stores -- Chanel, Dior, Hermes -- that I know have left. All the rest are the same as before. I see even Brunello Cucinelli is here," she said, referring to the Italian fashion house.
Many in Moscow -- including Russian President Vladimir Putin -- have revelled in what they call the "failure" of sanctions to isolate Russia from the global economy.
"They wanted to isolate us? Please! We are so isolated here it's even funny," scoffed 61-year-old pensioner Sergei, leaving an upmarket store.
