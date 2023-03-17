UrduPoint.com

Lvova-Belova On ICC Arrest Warrant: Great That They Appreciated Efforts To Help Children

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, ironically commented on the warrant for "arrest" issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the context of the situation in Ukraine and expressed readiness to work further

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, ironically commented on the warrant for "arrest" issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the context of the situation in Ukraine and expressed readiness to work further.

Earlier in the day, the ICC, the jurisdiction of which is not recognized by Russia, issued a warrant for the "arrest" of Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the "unlawful transfer of population (children)" from Ukraine.

"It's great that the international community has appreciated the work to help the children of our country, that we do not leave them in the war zones, that we take them out, that we create good conditions for them, that we surround them with loving, caring people. There were sanctions against me from all countries, even Japan, now there is an arrest warrant, I just wonder what will happen next. And we continue to work," Lvova-Belova told reporters.

