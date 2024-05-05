Lyles, Jacobs Help USA, Italy Qualify For Paris Olympic Relays
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Nassau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) World sprint champion Noah Lyles and reigning Olympic 100m gold medallist Marcell Jacobs on Saturday helped the United States and Italy qualify for the 4x100m relays at the Paris Olympics.
Drawn in the same heat at the World Athletics Relays in Nassau, Lyles anchored the US quartet also including Courtney Lindsey, Kenneth Bednarek and Kyree King to victory in 37.49 seconds.
Jacobs ran the second leg for the Italians, the defending world relay and Olympic champions coming in just 0.65sec behind the Americans in a high-octane session featuring a plethora of track stars.
Also qualifying for Paris and a place in Sunday's final were Olympic 200m champion Andre de Grasse's Canada, Japan, Italy, China, France, Britain and Jamaica.
"In Oregon (when the US won world silver), I was on the second leg, that's what I did in high school a lot. It was all right, but it's nowhere near as fun as running across the line and putting the USA front and centre," Lyles said.
"I can't wait until the night for the moment when we cross the line first," the American added in response to the Italian team saying they had a good chance to have the edge on the Americans in Paris.
Jacobs was left more than pleased with his leg.
"I got the baton and had the Liberian in front of me, he was my point and I passed him. The second exchange was very quick and good," he said.
"We wanted to get into first two without too much drama and we did it. We're confirming the strength of our squad."
Olympic 200m bronze medallist Gabby Thomas led the US women's quartet to a solid victory in 42.21sec in their heat of the 4x100m.
"We came together and made it happen in such a short time. Tomorrow, I believe we will do better and can be faster," said Thomas.
But Jamaica, without world and Olympic gold medallists Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, had a disaster, coming in only fifth in their heat won by Poland.
Also booking their spots in Paris were Britain, Germany, Australia, the Netherlands, Canada and France.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..
Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children
More Stories From World
-
Panama to vote in presidential election with eight contenders7 minutes ago
-
Edwards hits 43 to spark T-Wolves over Denver in NBA playoffs7 minutes ago
-
Five assists and goal for Messi, hat-trick for Suarez as Miami hit six7 minutes ago
-
'Radicalised' 16-year-old shot dead by police in Australia7 minutes ago
-
Undisputed champion 'Canelo' Alvarez hands Munguia first defeat8 minutes ago
-
Floods in southern Brazil kill 57, force 70,000 from homes8 minutes ago
-
Student protests against Israel's offensive in Gaza spread8 minutes ago
-
Togo ruling party wins legislative vote in boost for Gnassingbe18 minutes ago
-
Rescuers brave Indonesia volcano eruptions to save pets48 minutes ago
-
Chad's cotton farmers burned by climate change and false promises48 minutes ago
-
Tunisian town gripped by youth exodus48 minutes ago
-
Alvarez retains undisputed super-middleweight title with decision over Munguia48 minutes ago