Lyles, Jacobs Help USA, Italy Qualify For Paris Olympic Relays

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Nassau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) World sprint champion Noah Lyles and reigning Olympic 100m gold medallist Marcell Jacobs on Saturday helped the United States and Italy qualify for the 4x100m relays at the Paris Olympics.

Drawn in the same heat at the World Athletics Relays in Nassau, Lyles anchored the US quartet also including Courtney Lindsey, Kenneth Bednarek and Kyree King to victory in 37.49 seconds.

Jacobs ran the second leg for the Italians, the defending world relay and Olympic champions coming in just 0.65sec behind the Americans in a high-octane session featuring a plethora of track stars.

Also qualifying for Paris and a place in Sunday's final were Olympic 200m champion Andre de Grasse's Canada, Japan, Italy, China, France, Britain and Jamaica.

"In Oregon (when the US won world silver), I was on the second leg, that's what I did in high school a lot. It was all right, but it's nowhere near as fun as running across the line and putting the USA front and centre," Lyles said.

"I can't wait until the night for the moment when we cross the line first," the American added in response to the Italian team saying they had a good chance to have the edge on the Americans in Paris.

Jacobs was left more than pleased with his leg.

"I got the baton and had the Liberian in front of me, he was my point and I passed him. The second exchange was very quick and good," he said.

"We wanted to get into first two without too much drama and we did it. We're confirming the strength of our squad."

Olympic 200m bronze medallist Gabby Thomas led the US women's quartet to a solid victory in 42.21sec in their heat of the 4x100m.

"We came together and made it happen in such a short time. Tomorrow, I believe we will do better and can be faster," said Thomas.

But Jamaica, without world and Olympic gold medallists Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, had a disaster, coming in only fifth in their heat won by Poland.

Also booking their spots in Paris were Britain, Germany, Australia, the Netherlands, Canada and France.

