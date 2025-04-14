Lyon Close In On Champions League, Saint-Etienne Snatch Draw
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 08:50 AM
Auxerre, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Lyon scored three goals in the second half to win 3-1 at Auxerre in Ligue 1 on Sunday and claim fourth spot in the table, while Saint-Etienne moved nearer to the relegation play-off spot after drawing 3-3 against Brest.
A Georges Mikautadze penalty broke the deadlock for Lyon in Auxerre on 54 minutes, before Rayan Cherki added a second eight minutes later with a cute curling finish.
Lassine Sinayoko pulled one back for the hosts 13 minutes from time to jangle Lyon nerves, until captain Alexandre Lacazette restored the two-goal buffer in the 84th minute.
The win lifts Paulo Fonseca's side into fourth on 51 points, one ahead of Lille and Strasbourg in the race for Europe's premier club competition.
"Things are going really well," said Mikautadze.
"We're working well in training and that's reflected in the game. It (today) was one of our most accomplished performances.
"We're fourth, we're in the running for Champions League qualification, and we've got a very important game to play in the Europa League."
Lyon next turn their attentions to a trip to Old Trafford on Thursday with their Europa League quarter-final against Manchester United finely poised at 2-2 after the first leg.
Elsewhere, Brest's European ambitions took a hit after they drew 3-3 against 17th-placed Saint-Etienne.
Ludovic Ajorque's early opener was cancelled out by Lucas Stassin on 16 minutes before Abdallah Sima restored Brest's lead midway through the first period.
Irvin Cardona got the hosts back level shortly after the half-hour, before Ajorque struck again to make it 3-2.
But Eric Roy's side were unable to see out a valuable three points as Cardona levelled once again for Les Verts with 10 minutes remaining.
The result left Saint-Etienne three points behind Le Havre in the relegation play-off position.
Le Havre were then hit for five at home by Rennes later in the day.
Azor Matusiwa, Lorenz Assignon and Arnaud Kalimuendo fired the Bretons into a 3-0 lead inside the opening quarter-hour.
Junior Mwanga pulled one back for Le Havre before the break, but second-half goals by Musa Al-Taamari and Carlos Andres Gomez put the match to bed.
Bottom-of-the-table Montpellier suffered their 22nd defeat of the season when they went down 2-0 to Angers, who climbed to 14th spot with the win.
