Lyon 'land' Second Win In Women's Champions League

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2023 | 05:10 PM

DécinesCharpieu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Lyon consolidated their place at the top of the Women's Champions League Group B with a 2-0 win over Austrian club St Poelten on Wednesday.

The eight-time Champions League winners Lyon won their opening game 9-0 at Slavia Prague, and Wednesday there were 6,000 fans at a chilly Groupama stadium to see Danielle Van de Donk open the scores with a header after just four minutes.

"It was a good cross, so I didn't have to jump or anything. It just landed on my head -- it was a tap-in really, very easy," said the Dutch player.

An own goal from Leonarda Balog just after the restart made it 2-0 for Lyon, who take on Brann of Norway in December for a double-header on the 13th and 21st.

Brann also have six points after they edged Slavia Prague 1-0 Wednesday following a 2-1 win over St Poelten in their opener.

In Group A Laura Freigang headed Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 ahead of champions Barcelona, who stormed back with a double from 20-year-old Salma Paralluelo either side of a thundering Mariona Caldentay shot to claim a 3-1 away win.

After a 5-0 win over Benfica in their opening group game Barcelona now top Group A with six points

Benfica beat Sweden's Rosengard 1-0 thanks to Francisca Nazareth's low shot into the corner on 55 mins, leaving the Portuguese on three points along with Frankfurt.

On Thursday Paris Saint-Germain host Bayern Munich while Chelsea host another French side Paris FC, Hacken of Sweden take on Real Madrid and Roma play Ajax.

