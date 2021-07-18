Lyon Police Arrest 9 Protesters at Rally Against COVID-19 Green Passes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Police in Lyon arrested nine demonstrators after hundreds took to the streets of the French city on Saturday to protest COVID-19 passes needed to resume social life.

"Nine people have been detained, 5 police officers and a gendarme have been injured," police tweeted.

Police said that protesters had been told to disperse because the rally was not authorized. Officers were attacked with glass bottles and other projectiles.

The local daily Le Progres estimated that close to 900 people protested the idea of coronavirus vaccine passports in Lyon, with thousands more marching through Paris. They demanded that President Emmanuel Macron resign.