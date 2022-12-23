LyondellBasell Chemical Refinery in Texas Shuts Down Amid Extreme Cold in US - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2022 | 11:31 PM

The LyondellBasell Industries' chemical refinery plant in Houston, Texas, has shut down operations amid extreme cold temperatures throughout much of the United States, Reuters reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The LyondellBasell Industries' chemical refinery plant in Houston, Texas, has shut down operations amid extreme cold temperatures throughout much of the United States, Reuters reported on Friday.

The plant shut down its large crude distillation unit and a pair of hydrotreaters due to cold weather conditions, the report said, citing sources familiar with plant operations.

On Thursday, temperatures in Houston ranged from 63 Fahrenheit (17 Celsius) to 18 Fahrenheit (-7.77 Celsius), according to the US National Weather Service.

LyondellBasell continues to conduct assessments at sites at the Gulf of Mexico coast related to the winter weather conditions, the company told Sputnik.

However, LyondellBasell could not confirm the operational status of facilities, citing competitive reasons.

The company's focus remains on ensuring the health and safety of its personnel and the communities where it operates, LyondellBasell also said.

A winter storm with extreme cold temperatures moved across the western and central United States, with about 60% of the population under weather alerts ahead of the Christmas weekend, the National Weather Service said in an advisory.

The storm is expected to produce widespread disruptions to large portions of the US, including the Midwest and Great Lakes regions, which could experience a "bomb cyclone" from the arctic air.

