UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lyon's Public Prosecutor Says Suspect Arrested After Attack On Orthodox Priest

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 02:30 AM

Lyon's Public Prosecutor Says Suspect Arrested After Attack on Orthodox Priest

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) A suspect has been arrested as part of an investigation into the attack on a Greek Orthodox priest in the French city of Lyon, the city's public prosecutor, Nicolas Jacquet, has announced.

"A person who could correspond to the description given by the initial witnesses has been placed in police custody," Jacquet said, as quoted by France 24 on Saturday, adding that the suspect was not carrying a weapon when he was arrested.

Earlier on Saturday, LyonMag reported that a suspect was detained in the third district of Lyon.

On Saturday, an attacker armed with a hunting rifle with a sawed-off barrel wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in Lyon, and then fled the scene of the shooting.

The priest, identified as 52-year-old Nikolaos Kakavelaki, was shot in the 7th district of Lyon near a Greek church on Saturday afternoon. He is now in serious condition at the hospital, according to France 24.

Lyon Mayor Gregory Doucet told reporters on Saturday that the motives behind the attack remained unknown. Lyon public prosecutor's office said it had opened an investigation for attempted murder.

The shooting occurred as France is experiencing national dismay in the wake of an increasing Islamic threat following the brutal murder of French history teacher Samuel Paty by a radicalized teenager in mid-October.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Police France Lyon Church Weapon

Recent Stories

Progressive Panel sweeps in KUJ elections

2 hours ago

Final Voter Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elec ..

2 hours ago

Governor Balochistan lays foundation stone of IT U ..

2 hours ago

Sarwar appeals PML-N leaders to avoid targeting na ..

2 hours ago

Suspected Shooter of Priest in Lyon Detained - Rep ..

2 hours ago

Balochistan reports 24 more coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.