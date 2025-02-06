M23 Addresses Crowds In Captured DR Congo City, As Fighters Advance
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM
Goma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Rwandan-backed M23 said Thursday it wanted to "liberate all of the Congo" in its first public meeting since seizing the eastern city of Goma after deadly clashes, as its fighters advanced towards another regional capital.
After capturing Goma, the main city in North Kivu province, last week, the M23 and Rwandan troops launched a new offensive on Wednesday in a neighbouring province.
breaking a ceasefire it had declared unilaterally, the fighters seized the South Kivu mining town of Nyabibwe, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the regional capital Bukavu.
The M23 anti-governmental group had said in declaring the humanitarian ceasefire that it had "no intention of taking control of Bukavu or other localities".
Humanitarian and local sources said on Thursday that Congolese forces were bracing for an assault in the town of Kavumu, which hosts the province's airport and lies about 30 km from Bukavu.
Equipment and troops were being evacuated to avoid being captured by the advancing M23 and its Rwandan allies, the sources said.
The fall of Kavumu, the last barrier before Bukavu, would be another stinging setback for the army and government of the DRC.
"We want to liberate all of the Congo," Corneille Nangaa, the head of a political-military alliance which includes the M23, told tens of thousands of spectators who had been summoned to the meeting on Thursday.
Nangaa called for a minute of silence for the victims of the fighting before saying that the armed group would "drive out" Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi.
"We would set up a national police force, an administration and a justice system," he said.
