Open Menu

M23 Addresses Crowds In Captured DR Congo City, As Fighters Advance

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM

M23 addresses crowds in captured DR Congo city, as fighters advance

Goma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Rwandan-backed M23 said Thursday it wanted to "liberate all of the Congo" in its first public meeting since seizing the eastern city of Goma after deadly clashes, as its fighters advanced towards another regional capital.

After capturing Goma, the main city in North Kivu province, last week, the M23 and Rwandan troops launched a new offensive on Wednesday in a neighbouring province.

breaking a ceasefire it had declared unilaterally, the fighters seized the South Kivu mining town of Nyabibwe, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the regional capital Bukavu.

The M23 anti-governmental group had said in declaring the humanitarian ceasefire that it had "no intention of taking control of Bukavu or other localities".

Humanitarian and local sources said on Thursday that Congolese forces were bracing for an assault in the town of Kavumu, which hosts the province's airport and lies about 30 km from Bukavu.

Equipment and troops were being evacuated to avoid being captured by the advancing M23 and its Rwandan allies, the sources said.

The fall of Kavumu, the last barrier before Bukavu, would be another stinging setback for the army and government of the DRC.

"We want to liberate all of the Congo," Corneille Nangaa, the head of a political-military alliance which includes the M23, told tens of thousands of spectators who had been summoned to the meeting on Thursday.

Nangaa called for a minute of silence for the victims of the fighting before saying that the armed group would "drive out" Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi.

"We would set up a national police force, an administration and a justice system," he said.

Recent Stories

AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collabora ..

AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..

44 seconds ago
 RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consu ..

RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General

54 seconds ago
 Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historica ..

Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historical ties

16 minutes ago
 GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhab ..

GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhabi, tackle shared security thre ..

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s benefici ..

Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries

1 hour ago
 6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with rel ..

6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza

1 hour ago
Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers

1 hour ago
 Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expan ..

Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties

2 hours ago
 General Pension Authority holds first board meetin ..

General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGI ..

UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..

4 hours ago
 UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual ..

UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..

4 hours ago
 TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net prof ..

TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit

4 hours ago

More Stories From World