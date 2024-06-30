M23 Continues To Gain Ground In Volatile East DR Congo
Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Kanyabayonga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The M23 militia group continued to gain ground in the war-torn east of DR Congo, with more towns falling into the hands of the rebels, sources told AFP Sunday.
Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of backing the Tutsi-led M23 rebel group which has seized swathes of eastern DR Congo in an ongoing offensive launched in 2021 -- something Kigali denies.
On Sunday the M23 (March 23 Movement) moved into the town of Kirumba, in North Kivu province, which has been rocked by violence since 2021 when the group resumed its armed campaign in the region.
Kirumba is the biggest town in the south of the Lubero territory, where the group has been advancing, and a big commercial centre with more than 120,000 residents.
"We regret that the large entity (the town) has since yesterday evening been in the hands of the M23," a local official, who did not wish to be named, told AFP on Sunday.
He said the group is now heading north from the town.
-'They are numerous'-
"They are numerous, some arrived on foot and others in vehicles," a civil society leader who asked to remain unnamed told AFP.
Another local official, who also said the rebels had arrived in the town, said they are "waiting for the government's reaction".
President Felix Tshisekedi held a meeting of DR Congo's defence council on Saturday.
During a speech to mark the country's independence day, Tshisekedi said "clear and firm instructions have been given for the safeguarding of the territorial integrity of our country", without giving more details.
On Saturday M23 seized the strategic town of Kanyabayonga, as other surrounding areas also fell into the hands of the rebels.
Kanyabayonga is home to more than 60,000 people and tens of thousands of people have fled there in recent months, driven from their homes by the advance of the rebels.
The town is considered a pathway to Butembo and Beni in the north, strongholds of the Nande tribe and major commercial centres.
It is in the Lubero territory, the fourth territory in the North Kivu province that the group has entered after Rutshuru, Nyiragongo and Masisi.
Other towns near Kanyabayonga have also been seized by M23, according to officials and security sources.
Five people including three civilians and two soldiers have been killed in the town of Kayna where the rebels took control on Saturday, Console Sindani vice president of Kayna civil society, told AFP on Sunday.
The mayor of the commune of Kayna, Clovis Kanyauru told AFP on Sunday there had been three deaths.
DR Congo's mineral-rich east has been the scene of violence for 30 years by armed groups, both local and foreign-based, going back to regional wars of the 1990s.
bur-keo/rox/cw
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From World
-
Roof intruder at Germany Euros game wanted to take 'good photos'8 seconds ago
-
Five dead after storms lash France, Switzerland30 minutes ago
-
Caribbean braces as Hurricane Beryl strengthens to 'very dangerous' storm30 minutes ago
-
Death toll rises to 7 after storms lash France, Switzerland40 minutes ago
-
Flawless Bagnaia claims third consecutive Dutch MotoGP40 minutes ago
-
Italy and Spalletti forced to reboot after Euros title defence disaster40 minutes ago
-
Greece fighting dozens of wildfires braces for worse to come1 hour ago
-
France votes in crucial polls as far right eyes power2 hours ago
-
Fighting rages in Gaza City's Shujaiya for fourth day3 hours ago
-
Russia claims two more east Ukrainian villages3 hours ago
-
Djokovic battles to save legacy of Wimbledon's golden generation4 hours ago
-
England drop Bairstow for first two Tests against the West Indies4 hours ago