Bukavu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) M23 fighters and Rwandan troops entered the DR Congo provincial capital of Bukavu on Friday, security and humanitarian sources said.

The fighters and their Rwandan allies entered the eastern city of around one million people, the capital of South Kivu province, meeting virtually no resistance after having seized the region's main airport, the sources said.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi slammed what he said were neighbouring Rwanda's "expansionist ambitions" in the vast mineral-rich region, with Kigali's troops backing the anti-government armed group.

A government source told AFP that Tshisekedi will not attend an African Union summit that Ethiopia is to host Saturday and Sunday as "he must closely follow the situation on the ground", owing to the day's dramatic developments.

Earlier, as the M23 and Rwandan troops closed inexorably in on Bukavu's outskirts, shops and businesses had closed in the city while frightened civilians fled as African leaders urged an immediate ceasefire in the escalating conflict.

Fears of violence in Bukavu prompted an urgent appeal by civil groups to Congolese troops not to fight in the city.

An upsurge in violence in the restive region has sparked fears of a wider regional conflict, as a number of DRC's nine neighbours and South Africa already have military boots on the ground.

Bukavu previously fell to soldiers who deserted the Congolese army in 2004 and its capture effectively gives the M23 control of the vast Lake Kivu area, which stretches the length of the border with Rwanda.