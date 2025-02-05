Open Menu

M23 Unilateral Ceasefire A 'ploy', DR Congo Govt Spokesman Tells AFP

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A new dawn offensive by the M23 armed group and Rwandan forces in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo shows that its unilaterally declared ceasefire is a "ploy", the Congolese government said Wednesday.

"This is proof that the unilateral ceasefire that has been declared was, as usual, a ploy," DRC government spokesman Patrick Muyaya told AFP.

The M23, an anti-government armed group, and Rwandan troops launched a new offensive early Wednesday, security and humanitarian sources said, a day after a humanitarian "ceasefire" unilaterally announced by the armed group was to take effect.

Intense clashes broke out at dawn between the M23 with its Rwandan allies and Congolese armed forces, the sources said.

M23 and Rwandan forces seized the mining town of Nyabibwe, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the South Kivu provincial capital Bukavu, they said.

It follows the capture last week of Goma, the main city in neighbouring North Kivu province, after a lightning offensive in the DRC's mineral-rich east.

