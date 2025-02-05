M23 Unilateral Ceasefire A 'ploy', DR Congo Govt Spokesman Tells AFP
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM
Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A new dawn offensive by the M23 armed group and Rwandan forces in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo shows that its unilaterally declared ceasefire is a "ploy", the Congolese government said Wednesday.
"This is proof that the unilateral ceasefire that has been declared was, as usual, a ploy," DRC government spokesman Patrick Muyaya told AFP.
The M23, an anti-government armed group, and Rwandan troops launched a new offensive early Wednesday, security and humanitarian sources said, a day after a humanitarian "ceasefire" unilaterally announced by the armed group was to take effect.
Intense clashes broke out at dawn between the M23 with its Rwandan allies and Congolese armed forces, the sources said.
M23 and Rwandan forces seized the mining town of Nyabibwe, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the South Kivu provincial capital Bukavu, they said.
It follows the capture last week of Goma, the main city in neighbouring North Kivu province, after a lightning offensive in the DRC's mineral-rich east.
Recent Stories
Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against Indian aggression: COAS
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
More Stories From World
-
Deportation from occupied territory 'strictly prohibited': UN on Gaza5 minutes ago
-
M23 unilateral ceasefire a 'ploy', DR Congo govt spokesman tells AFP5 minutes ago
-
US VP Vance to attend security meet in Munich15 minutes ago
-
Aga Khan: racehorse billionaire and Islamic spiritual leader25 minutes ago
-
Austria's Puchner tops second downhill training at world champs1 hour ago
-
Trump's bid to take over Gaza 'very surprising': UN2 hours ago
-
Hamas says Trump plan to take over Gaza will pour 'oil on the fire'2 hours ago
-
Frenchman returns home after Indonesian death row reprieve: airport source2 hours ago
-
China slams US 'suppression' as trade war deepens2 hours ago
-
Ukraine say struck Russian oil depot2 hours ago
-
Philippine House votes to impeach VP Sara Duterte2 hours ago
-
Swedish police say school killing spree gunman likely shot himself2 hours ago