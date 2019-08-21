M5S Likely to Try to Support Conte, Avoid Early Elections at All Costs - Lega Lawmaker

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Italy's Five Star Movement (M5S) is likely to support Giuseppe Conte, who announced his resignation as prime minister earlier in the day, and his circle in order to avoid early elections at all costs and keep their seats in the parliament, Paolo Grimoldi, a member of the Italian Chamber of Deputies from Lega party, told Sputnik.

Earlier on Tuesday, Conte announced his resignation, lashing out at Matteo Salvini, the head of Lega who also serves as deputy prime minister and interior minister, for disrespecting the constitution and pursuing his own interests.

"M5S will try to support Conte, now saying: he is not a member of M5S, let's support some people around Conte. They have just one goal: not to give to the people the opportunity to go to the vote. ... The government is not able any more to bring useful things to the country. And M5S knows it. Now they will do anything just to save their seats in the parliament. I can understand it: 60-70 percent of M5S parliamentarians are for the first time in the parliament, they 'won the lottery,' so obviously they do not want to stop this experience," Grimoldi said.

Instead, the best development for Lega would be early elections, Grimoldi explained, adding that the party was fully ready for them.

Asked about Lega's intention to enter into a coalition with center-right parties instead of M5S, Grimoldi remarked that this would be a natural alliance since at the local level Lega had been working with parties like Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy for a long time ” the party's partnership with M5S at the Federal level was, on the other hand, an experiment that proved inefficient.

"We are already inside the coalition [with the center-right] where we rule Lombardy, Veneto, we rule in many towns, so we are already in a coalition. The experience with M5S was just once. OK, we worked not bad, we had very clear ideas of what to do, but when they said 'no' about big infrastructures, not just TAV [high-speed rail link from Italy to France], but also the train between Brescia and Verona; the new street between Malpensa Airport and Vigevano; the Lombard pedemontana; Venetian pedemontana [highways]; they said 'no' to the reform of justice, they said 'no' to the flat tax, they said 'no' to the autonomy for Lombardia and Veneto, so it is impossible to go on," Grimoldi said.

After Conte's resignation, all parties will have consultations with President Sergio Mattarella. From there, there can be two scenarios: either a new coalition is formed, which would then pick the next prime minister, or a caretaker government is appointed to stay in power until the elections.