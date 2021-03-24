(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed bilateral relations and the results of the NATO foreign ministerial summit, the German Foreign Office said in a statement on Twitter.

"#USGermany: Very good exchange by foreign ministers @HeikoMaas & @secblinken on subjects of today's #NATO meeting such as #Afghanistan, as well as on #Ukraine, #EasternMediterranean and on bilateral issues of mutual concern," the Office said.

"Looking forward to our future cooperation!" the statement said.

Earlier, Handelsblatt reported that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could be one of the topics of talks at the first face-to-face meeting between Maas and Blinken.