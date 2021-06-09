UrduPoint.com
Maas Calls For Progress, Political Will Within Normandy Format

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:23 PM

Maas Calls for Progress, Political Will Within Normandy Format



BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas emphasized on Wednesday the need to achieve some progress within the Normandy format, and stressed that political will is needed to secure stabilization in Ukraine's south-east.

"Prudence and constructive proposals are what we need, including within the Normandy format.

We want to achieve substantive progress in safety, humanitarian issues, mine clearance, separation of the forces, detainee exchange, and political issues, such as the implementation of the Steinmeier formula. We need political will to secure a stable ceasefire," Maas said at a press conference after a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Maas qualified Moscow as a party to the Donbas conflict and called on it to use its influence.

