Maas Calls For Responsible Brexit Vote In London, Abandonment Of 'Political Games'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 09:48 PM

Maas Calls for Responsible Brexit Vote in London, Abandonment of 'Political Games'

Berlin is expecting responsibility on the part of the UK parliament, which on Saturday is going to vote on a revised Brexit deal, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday, adding that the time for political maneuvering has passed

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Berlin is expecting responsibility on the part of the UK parliament, which on Saturday is going to vote on a revised Brexit deal, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday, adding that the time for political maneuvering has passed.

On Thursday, London and Brussels finally reached a new Brexit deal after protracted negotiations. The agreement has yet to be authorized by lawmakers in London, a step all previous deals failed to pass.

"The agreement reached between the [European Union] & the [United Kingdom] is an important step towards an orderly #Brexit.

We count on the sense of responsibility of the British Parliament - we need a clear way forward. The time for political games is over," Maas wrote on Twitter.

The new Brexit draft has dropped the controversial Irish backstop to avoid a hard border in favor of giving the devolved parliament of Northern Ireland a say on any future arrangement concerning the territory.

