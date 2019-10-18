Maas Calls for Responsible Brexit Vote in London, Abandonment of 'Political Games'

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin is expecting responsibility on the part of the UK parliament, which on Saturday is going to vote on a revised Brexit deal, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday, adding that the time for political maneuvering has passed

On Thursday, London and Brussels finally reached a new Brexit deal after protracted negotiations. The agreement has yet to be authorized by lawmakers in London, a step all previous deals failed to pass.

"The agreement reached between the [European Union] & the [United Kingdom] is an important step towards an orderly #Brexit.

We count on the sense of responsibility of the British Parliament - we need a clear way forward. The time for political games is over," Maas wrote on Twitter.

The new Brexit draft has dropped the controversial Irish backstop to avoid a hard border in favor of giving the devolved parliament of Northern Ireland a say on any future arrangement concerning the territory.