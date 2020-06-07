Maas Calls Germany-US Relations Difficult in Light of Reports on US Troops Withdrawal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an interview with the Bild newspaper that relations between Washington and Berlin were complicated in light of recent reports that the US would withdraw part of its troops from Germany.

Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported citing US government officials that US President Donald Trump directed the Department of Defense to remove 9,500 US troops, nearly a third of the contingent, from Germany by September. According to the newspaper, the move had been under consideration by Washington since last September and has nothing to do with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision not to attend the G7 meeting that Trump was planning to host in the United States.

Other reports suggested Berlin was not aware of Washington's intentions to withdraw troops.

"We are close partners in the transatlantic alliance. But it is difficult," Maas said when asked how he would describe the current relations between the US and Germany.

According to the minister, if the United States eventually withdraws part of the troops, Germany will take this into account. Maas added that Berlin appreciated the cooperation that had developed over the decades with the US armed forces.

Currently, 34,500 US troops are stationed in Germany. In addition, Washington involved 17,000 US civilians and 12,000 German citizens in the work at military bases in the European country.