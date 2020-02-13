UrduPoint.com
Maas Describes UN Security Council's Resolution On Libya As Step To Conflict's Settlement

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 03:20 AM

Maas Describes UN Security Council's Resolution on Libya as Step to Conflict's Settlement

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed the UN Security Council's resolution on Libya and described it as a step to the settlement of the conflict.

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution on Libya cementing the conclusions of the recent Berlin conference on Libyan reconciliation and pointing out the need for a lasting ceasefire in the country. A total of 14 member states of the council supported the document, while Russia abstained from voting.

"Having successfully adopted the results of the Berlin conference on Libya today, we have made one more big step to the settlement of the Libyan conflict.

The results of the Berlin conference on Libya have become mandatory for everyone. Our intensive negotiations on the issue, held in New York within the past several weeks, have been rewarded," Maas said, as quoted by the German Foreign Ministry.

He called on all countries to respect the resolution of the UN Security Council and comply with the arms embargo to Libya.

