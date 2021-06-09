UrduPoint.com
Maas Expects Biden, Putin To Discuss Disarmament

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Germany supports the effort to find new solutions in the international disarmament policy and expects Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to touch upon the issue at their upcoming summit, scheduled for June 16, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"We told our US colleagues that disarmament should be on the agenda if the Biden-Putin summit takes place. We need the United States and Russia when it comes to disarmament," Maas told the Bundestag.

Germany supports the effort to secure new disarmament agreements, the top diplomat emphasized, expressing hope that new decisions will be implemented under the new US presidential administration.

