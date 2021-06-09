UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maas Hopes Normandy Four To Convene At Foreign Ministers' Level Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:50 PM

Maas Hopes Normandy Four to Convene at Foreign Ministers' Level Soon

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday he would like the Normandy Four to convene at the level of foreign ministers soon to discuss ways to settle the crisis in Ukraine's south-east

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday he would like the Normandy Four to convene at the level of foreign ministers soon to discuss ways to settle the crisis in Ukraine's south-east.

"We would like a Normandy format ministerial to be held in the near future.

I mentioned this on Monday at talks with my French counterpart and during the phone negotiations with the Russian foreign minister. If the meeting is held, it is important to prepare it in a sensible manner, we will make such an attempt now ... This meeting makes sense if some results are achieved," Maas said at a press conference after a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German

Recent Stories

Vietnam to postpone SEA Games until next year: sta ..

3 minutes ago

US to Watch Russia's Exercise for Possible Increas ..

3 minutes ago

Arms Deliveries to Any Party to Donbas Conflict Wo ..

3 minutes ago

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO office

3 minutes ago

PM launches facility to provide all Ehsaas-related ..

18 minutes ago

NAB files corruption reference against 26 suspects ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.