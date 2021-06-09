Maas Hopes Normandy Four to Convene at Foreign Ministers' Level Soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday he would like the Normandy Four to convene at the level of foreign ministers soon to discuss ways to settle the crisis in Ukraine's south-east.

"We would like a Normandy format ministerial to be held in the near future.

I mentioned this on Monday at talks with my French counterpart and during the phone negotiations with the Russian foreign minister. If the meeting is held, it is important to prepare it in a sensible manner, we will make such an attempt now ... This meeting makes sense if some results are achieved," Maas said at a press conference after a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.